Digirad (DRAD) Touches $4.21 Low on Oct, 2; Provident Financial Holdings (PROV) Sentiment Is 1.65

Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV) investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 28 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 17 cut down and sold their positions in Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.94 million shares, up from 3.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Provident Financial Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 13 Increased: 14 New Position: 14.

The stock of Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) reached all time low today, Oct, 2 and still has $3.87 target or 8.00% below today's $4.21 share price. This indicates more downside for the $8.60M company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 13,674 shares traded. Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) has declined 67.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.58% the S&P500.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.60 million. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to clients and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company has market cap of $152.08 million. It operates through two divisions: Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. It has a 35.05 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 6,885 shares traded. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) has risen 12.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 45.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PROV’s profit will be $2.62M for 14.52 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.