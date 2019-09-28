Digirad Corporation (DRAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation 5 0.00 1.61M -2.03 0.00 NovoCure Limited 86 -6.59 78.42M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Digirad Corporation and NovoCure Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 34,205,103.15% -18.8% -9.2% NovoCure Limited 91,398,601.40% -31.8% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

Digirad Corporation’s current beta is 2.26 and it happens to be 126.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NovoCure Limited’s beta is 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digirad Corporation. Its rival NovoCure Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 4.7 respectively. NovoCure Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Digirad Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Digirad Corporation and NovoCure Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, NovoCure Limited’s potential upside is 11.21% and its consensus target price is $81.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.3% of Digirad Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.7% of NovoCure Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 7.6% of Digirad Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are NovoCure Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14% NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57%

For the past year Digirad Corporation had bearish trend while NovoCure Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors NovoCure Limited beats Digirad Corporation.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.