Digirad Corporation (DRAD) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation 7 0.11 N/A -0.20 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 44 6.08 N/A 1.48 29.12

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2% Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Digirad Corporation’s current beta is 2.31 and it happens to be 131.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Globus Medical Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Digirad Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Globus Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6. Globus Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Digirad Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Globus Medical Inc.’s potential upside is 30.06% and its consensus price target is $57.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Digirad Corporation and Globus Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.8% and 91.7%. Digirad Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation 8.18% 9.91% -1.32% -34.78% -61.54% 31.58% Globus Medical Inc. -1.55% -8.54% -6.96% -16.95% -12.26% -0.49%

For the past year Digirad Corporation has 31.58% stronger performance while Globus Medical Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.