Digimarc New (DMRC) Stock Rose While Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Increased Position; As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Riverbridge Partners Has Cut Position by $52.31 Million

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 51,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 277,206 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 226,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 90,419 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc. (ELLI) by 99.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 533,789 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 4,582 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $452,000, down from 538,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 14,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,800 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 1,807 are owned by Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Com. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,655 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 26,149 shares. Sei Investments reported 0% stake. 300 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 124 shares. Wasatch reported 140,094 shares. Blair William & Company Il has 0.01% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 38,352 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8,654 shares to 354,224 shares, valued at $56.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.02% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 202,350 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 96,605 shares. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Prudential Fincl owns 3,306 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 0% or 76 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 654,223 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 98,514 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com reported 29,954 shares. 41 are owned by Synovus Corporation. Gabelli & Com Investment Advisers reported 4.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Brown Advisory accumulated 4,840 shares. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Soros Fund Mgmt Lc owns 0.12% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 53,500 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 2.47 million shares.