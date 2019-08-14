Digimarc New (DMRC) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $1.58 Million; Mengis Capital Management Has Boosted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $496,620 as Shares Declined

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 51,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 277,206 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 226,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.64% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 62,713 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $62.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.51. About 3.57 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Group Incorporated accumulated 7,064 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc holds 650 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 1,415 shares. Glenview Bancshares Dept stated it has 402 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,089 shares. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks reported 0.86% stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% or 232 shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg holds 2,775 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Premier Asset Mngmt Lc has 2.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,890 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com reported 5,353 shares. Guggenheim Cap reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Efg Asset Management (Americas) invested in 5,542 shares. Amer Commercial Bank has invested 3.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd has 2.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

