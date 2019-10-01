Digimarc New (DMRC) Holder Wasatch Advisors Has Decreased Position as Market Value Rose; Foundry Partners Boosted Its W & T Offshore (WTI) Position

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 25,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 114,625 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 140,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 7,919 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in W & T Offshore (WTI) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 99,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $588.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.455. About 192,073 shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP 14 DRILLING PROJECTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI); 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Gulf of Mexico Agreements Are for Next Three-Plus Years; 12/03/2018 – W&T WILL GET 38.4% OF NET REV. ATTRIBUTABLE TO WELL; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 02/05/2018 – Old Debt Ties Up W&T Offshore as It Tries to Ride Oil’s New Wave; 29/05/2018 – SANGHVI BRANDS LTD SAGH.BO – SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A MERGER /ACQUISITION / STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH WT GLOBAL; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Chairman/CEO Tracy Krohn Will Inves

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.40 million shares or 2.51% more from 6.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 23,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Communication Ca holds 360,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 38,750 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 4,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 3,141 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 83,274 shares. Aperio Lc owns 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 1,617 shares. Geode Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). 7,270 were accumulated by Amer Interest Group Inc Inc. Moreover, Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Company owns 4,743 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.01% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). 54,502 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 781,427 were accumulated by Blackrock Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 2,818 shares to 37,980 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 488,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 99,209 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp accumulated 8,900 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 467,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 33,176 shares. Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co reported 36,782 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 34,627 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 43,865 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.25 million shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 125,934 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BOULET VIRGINIA bought 7,000 shares worth $30,380. KROHN TRACY W bought 21,500 shares worth $96,105. Ghauri Shahid had bought 1,850 shares worth $8,307.