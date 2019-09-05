Digimarc New (DMRC) Holder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.58 Million; Aristeia Capital Has Raised Its Stake in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $342,628 as Market Valuation Declined

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 51,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 277,206 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 226,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 58,349 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 1.91 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Set to Expire May 16; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:HLF) 47% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pershing Square Holdings: An Unsustainable Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Herbalife down 7% after hours on Q2 miss, guidance cut – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Social Ads Not the Only Risk to HEXO Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Earnings: HLF Stock Edges Higher as Q4 Includes EPS Beat – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc reported 13,296 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 24,443 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 40,854 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 354 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 9,316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 59,516 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Jane Street Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Moreover, World Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 3,850 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Assetmark has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 4,234 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 691,837 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited has 0.03% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.61M shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

More notable recent Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Best-Performing Small-Cap Stocks YTD: May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Alteryx, Digimarc, and Sprouts Farmers Market Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UAA, ZNGA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digimarc Barcode Scores High on Recycling – PRNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Digimarc Demonstrates Support for New GS1 Digital Link Standard – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.