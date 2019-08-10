Digimarc (DMRC) Market Valuation Rose While Hood River Capital Management Trimmed Position; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.26 Million as Market Value Rose

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp (DMRC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 51,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 573,541 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 625,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digimarc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 89,603 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.90 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL

More notable recent Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Digimarc Demonstrates Support for New GS1 Digital Link Standard – PRNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Digimarc Supports International Recycling Initiatives, Explores Plastic Waste Sorting Challenges – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digimarc: Good Short Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digimarc Aims to Reduce Food Waste and Provide Savings to Consumers with New Generation of Fresh Product Labels – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeuti (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 208,942 shares to 350,368 shares, valued at $55.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Medical Group Nv by 19,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Company Ca holds 0.01% or 417,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md stated it has 30,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 36,898 shares. 8,435 were accumulated by Marathon Capital. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) or 5,303 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 12,038 shares stake. Salem Counselors accumulated 300 shares. Connors Investor Services has invested 0.05% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 14,655 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 7,575 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 10,611 shares. Northern Tru reported 157,046 shares. Sei Investments holds 29,955 shares. Lagoda Mgmt LP holds 277,206 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $506.49 million for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.