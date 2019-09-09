Digimarc Corporation (DMRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Both Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc Corporation 42 20.20 N/A -2.85 0.00 Wipro Limited 4 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Digimarc Corporation and Wipro Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Digimarc Corporation and Wipro Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc Corporation 0.00% -56.6% -50.8% Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2%

Volatility & Risk

Digimarc Corporation has a 0.02 beta, while its volatility is 98.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Wipro Limited’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

10.3 and 10.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digimarc Corporation. Its rival Wipro Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. Digimarc Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wipro Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Digimarc Corporation and Wipro Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 18.74% for Digimarc Corporation with consensus target price of $45.75. Meanwhile, Wipro Limited’s consensus target price is $3.75, while its potential downside is -1.06%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Digimarc Corporation is looking more favorable than Wipro Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Digimarc Corporation and Wipro Limited are owned by institutional investors at 63.4% and 2.3% respectively. About 3.8% of Digimarc Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 79% of Wipro Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digimarc Corporation 2.73% -0.94% 36.5% 134.7% 50.35% 211.59% Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3%

For the past year Digimarc Corporation has stronger performance than Wipro Limited

Summary

Digimarc Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Wipro Limited.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.