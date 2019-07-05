Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) is a company in the Information Technology Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Digimarc Corporation has 58.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 56.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.8% of Digimarc Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.32% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Digimarc Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc Corporation 0.00% -55.00% -50.20% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Digimarc Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc Corporation N/A 34 0.00 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Digimarc Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.25 1.57 2.58 2.62

Digimarc Corporation presently has an average price target of $44.83, suggesting a potential downside of -2.56%. The potential upside of the peers is 52.84%. Digimarc Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Digimarc Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digimarc Corporation -1.43% 100.84% 156.3% 182.99% 106% 314.14% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Digimarc Corporation has stronger performance than Digimarc Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digimarc Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Digimarc Corporation’s rivals have 2.11 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. Digimarc Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digimarc Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.66 shows that Digimarc Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Digimarc Corporation’s rivals are 17.68% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

Digimarc Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.