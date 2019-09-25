Digi Intl (DGII) Holding Has Upped by Wasatch Advisors Inc; Sectoral Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Insulet (PODD) by $6.51 Million as Valuation Rose

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The institutional investor held 434,496 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 373,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 35,494 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 29/05/2018 – HARTING Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Distinguished Award for New Product Sales Growth; 02/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces General Shareholders’ Meeting Resolutions from 2 May 2018 Approving, amongst Others, the 2017; 21/05/2018 – Wakefield-Vette Honors Digi-Key with Distributor Award “In Recognition of Highest NPI Revenue Growth”; 12/04/2018 – Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine Available for Immediate Shipment Worldwide from Digi-Key; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.63 BLN RGT; 18/05/2018 – Omron Proudly Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Distributor of the Year; 04/04/2018 – Digi International Says Restructuring Plan Will Eliminate 60 Jobs; 21/05/2018 – Schaffner Recognizes Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year Award for 6th Straight Year; 13/04/2018 – DiGi com Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0497; 29/05/2018 – Panasonic Recognizes Digi-Key as E-Commerce Distributor of the Year

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The hedge fund held 36,160 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 90,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $165.51. About 1.81 million shares traded or 128.56% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $2.46 million for 1034.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $836.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forty Seven Inc by 190,149 shares to 656,651 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 112,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.78, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold PODD shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 64.10 million shares or 5.45% less from 67.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold DGII shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 0.56% less from 22.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 12,205 shares to 244,080 shares, valued at $118.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 50,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,854 shares, and cut its stake in Bg Staffing Inc.