Digi Intl (DGII) Holder Archon Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.09 Million as Market Value Rose; Symmetry Peak Management Has Lowered Starbucks (Call) (SBUX) Holding by $1.85 Million; Stock Rose

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 54,024 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – SEES FLAT TO LOW SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN 2018 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – BOARD DECLARED 1ST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.9 SEN PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with “Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 13/04/2018 – DiGi com Bhd 1Q Net MYR386.1M; 18/05/2018 – Phoenix Mecano Recognizes Digi-Key as #1 Distributor for 2017; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – AS PER RESTRUCTURING PLAN, CO TO TRANSFER ITS EDEN PRAIRIE OPS MANUFACTURING FUNCTIONS TO EXISTING CONTRACT MANUFACTURE SUPPLIERS; 17/05/2018 – Molex Recognizes Digi-Key as E-Catalog Distributor of the Year for Second Straight Year; 12/03/2018 – Digi-Key Launches WeChat Part Search Function to Enhance Customer Experience at Electronica China 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $216.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Sunon Honors Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year, 2017

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 88,500 shares to 93,500 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc (Call) by 185,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTES).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.66 million for 54.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

