Digi Intl Com (DGII) Market Value Rose While Teton Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Raised Its Thor Inds (THO) Stake

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 5.50% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.06M shares traded or 21.05% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digi Intl Inc Com (DGII) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 31,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The institutional investor held 116,620 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 84,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 102,569 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 12/04/2018 – Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine Available for Immediate Shipment Worldwide from Digi-Key; 21/05/2018 – Qualtek Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Distributor of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q Rev $56M-$60M; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 23/04/2018 – MTBOT – Largest Yellow Taxicab Trade Association in NYC – Announces Major Investment Deal with STRONG for Traditional and Digi; 02/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces General Shareholders’ Meeting Resolutions from 2 May 2018 Approving, amongst Others, the 2017; 26/04/2018 – Digi International CFO Michael Goergen to Resign on June 30; 14/03/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD DSOM.KL – LARS-AKE VALDEMAR NORLING RESIGNS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF COMPANY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digi International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGII); 15/03/2018 – Advantech to Unveil Solutions and Strategies Enabling a New Era of Intelligent Customer and Employee Communications at the Digi

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,193 shares. North Star Management reported 100 shares stake. Panagora Asset owns 162,380 shares. 346,215 were accumulated by Schroder Management Gru. The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.97% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Bbva Compass National Bank holds 0.03% or 8,009 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 27,304 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 130,848 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 7,404 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Swiss Comml Bank has 96,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 0.07% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Advsrs Asset invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd holds 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 538,921 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 9,325 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 34,752 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street reported 716,242 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc accumulated 0% or 63,091 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). New York-based Metropolitan Life Co Ny has invested 0.01% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). North Run LP holds 590,000 shares or 4.77% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0% stake. Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership accumulated 556,928 shares. Millrace Asset Group has 130,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 24,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 10,300 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 79,469 shares stake.

