Digi Intl Com (DGII) Holding Has Raised by Teton Advisors Inc; Walthausen & Company Lowered Freightcar America (RAIL) Stake by $580,560

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 96,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 284,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 381,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Freightcar America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 70,878 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 58.42% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digi Intl Inc Com (DGII) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 31,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,620 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 84,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 42,590 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 0.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 15/05/2018 – Yageo Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Global Distributor of the Year in North America; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q EPS 2c-EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Carlo Gavazzi Honors Digi-Key with Outstanding Distributor Achievement Award, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Convocation of the Company’s General Shareholders Meeting for 2 May 2018 for the Approval of, among; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – BOARD DECLARED 1ST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.9 SEN PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.63 BLN RGT; 17/05/2018 – Molex Recognizes Digi-Key as E-Catalog Distributor of the Year for Second Straight Year; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 18/05/2018 – Omron Proudly Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Distributor of the Year

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 64,260 shares to 383,983 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abraxas Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 348,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 905,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Silverbow Resources Inc.

Analysts await FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 189.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by FreightCar America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold RAIL shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 8.44 million shares or 6.31% less from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 17,960 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 15,097 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com invested in 2,027 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Pacific Ridge Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 211,215 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Group has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 828 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 0% or 87,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 18,278 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Geode Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $73,617 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $12,417 was made by MADDEN THOMAS A on Friday, May 17.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.13 million activity. $698,757 worth of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was sold by Nyland Jon A..

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 28,526 shares to 495,320 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc New Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 12,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 46,023 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% or 23,856 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 20,956 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 357,140 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 135,964 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Incorporated reported 22,429 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 716,242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 318,928 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 119,323 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 739 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 31,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com reported 64,960 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 3,898 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Citadel Advsr has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII).

