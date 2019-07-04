Digi International Inc. (DGII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 12 1.41 N/A 0.39 30.57 Vocera Communications Inc. 34 5.59 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Digi International Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.6% -4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Digi International Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Vocera Communications Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Digi International Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Vocera Communications Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Vocera Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Digi International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Digi International Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Vocera Communications Inc. has an average price target of $37.33, with potential upside of 19.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.5% of Digi International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.2% of Digi International Inc. shares. Competitively, Vocera Communications Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -4.13% -5.66% -10.78% 1.98% -0.59% 17.24% Vocera Communications Inc. -3.91% 7.76% 8.45% -6.33% 39.28% -13.85%

For the past year Digi International Inc. had bullish trend while Vocera Communications Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Vocera Communications Inc.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.