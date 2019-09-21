Digi International Inc. (DGII)’s Financial Results Comparing With NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 13 1.50 N/A 0.44 29.84 NETGEAR Inc. 31 0.92 N/A 1.60 21.10

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. NETGEAR Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Digi International Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Digi International Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than NETGEAR Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3% NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.59 beta indicates that Digi International Inc. is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. NETGEAR Inc.’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Digi International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, NETGEAR Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NETGEAR Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Digi International Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, NETGEAR Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 30.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Digi International Inc. and NETGEAR Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 0%. 1.2% are Digi International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of NETGEAR Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13% NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91%

For the past year Digi International Inc. was more bullish than NETGEAR Inc.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats NETGEAR Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.