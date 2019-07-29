Digi International Inc. (DGII)’s Financial Results Comparing With DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 12 1.44 N/A 0.39 30.57 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.78 N/A 0.17 60.48

In table 1 we can see Digi International Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Digi International Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Digi International Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.52 shows that Digi International Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

Digi International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Digi International Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.5% and 16.4%. Insiders held 3.2% of Digi International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -4.13% -5.66% -10.78% 1.98% -0.59% 17.24% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -21.23% -3.85% -27.15% -30.65% 0% -28.25%

For the past year Digi International Inc. has 17.24% stronger performance while DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has -28.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.