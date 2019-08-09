Digi International Inc. (DGII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 13 1.41 N/A 0.44 29.84 Clearfield Inc. 14 2.06 N/A 0.35 38.41

Demonstrates Digi International Inc. and Clearfield Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Clearfield Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Digi International Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Digi International Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Clearfield Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Digi International Inc. and Clearfield Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3% Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Digi International Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Clearfield Inc.’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Digi International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Clearfield Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9 and has 7.3 Quick Ratio. Clearfield Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digi International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Digi International Inc. and Clearfield Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 29.9% respectively. About 1.2% of Digi International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.3% of Clearfield Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13% Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57%

For the past year Digi International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Clearfield Inc.

Summary

Clearfield Inc. beats Digi International Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.