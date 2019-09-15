Digi International Inc. (DGII) Reaches $14.37 52-Week High; Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Covered By 11 Bulls

Among 18 analysts covering Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Shopify has $48100 highest and $175 lowest target. $327.53’s average target is -3.19% below currents $338.31 stock price. Shopify had 34 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Paradigm Research given on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, May 1. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by DA Davidson. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SHOP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) earned “Neutral” rating by IBC on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 1. See Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $370.0000 New Target: $410.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy Old Target: $410.0000 New Target: $481.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $270.0000 New Target: $365.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $385.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $350.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Paradigm Research Rating: Buy New Target: $375 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Paradigm Research Rating: Buy Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: IFS Securities Rating: Inc 375

The stock of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) hit a new 52-week high and has $14.94 target or 4.00% above today’s $14.37 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $404.32 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $14.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.17M more. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 101,899 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 18/05/2018 – TDK-Lambda Americas Awards Digi-Key “In Recognition of Exceptional Sales Growth – Star Performer Term T122”; 21/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Convocation of the Company’s General Shareholders Meeting for 2 May 2018 for the Approval of, among Others, the 2017 Annual Report and of the 2017 Financial Statements; 30/05/2018 – Bourns Honors Digi-Key with e-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.63 BLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $215 MLN TO $223 MLN; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – THE 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS TO BE ELIMINATED SPAN CURRENT FISCAL QTR ENDING JUNE 30 AND SUBSEQUENT FISCAL QTR ENDING SEPT. 30; 13/04/2018 – TELENOR’S DIGI MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces General Shareholders’ Meeting Resolutions from 2 May 2018 Approving, amongst Others, the 2017; 15/03/2018 – Advantech to Unveil Solutions and Strategies Enabling a New Era of Intelligent Customer and Employee Communications at the Digi; 18/05/2018 – Sunon Honors Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year, 2017

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.69M for 59.88 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $404.32 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 38.63 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.

More notable recent Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SmartSense by Digi Unveils New SmartSense IoT Platform – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Peek Under The Hood: IJS Has 18% Upside – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Digi International Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 0.56% less from 22.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 740,384 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 21,712 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Llc invested in 64,640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ltd Liability Co owns 22,133 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 52,397 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited owns 21,676 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 19,043 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 152,253 shares. 158,620 were accumulated by Teton. Vanguard Group reported 1.81M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0% stake. Petrus Trust Company Lta invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 770,384 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 10,837 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 9,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shopify Spent $450 Million on a Company No One’s Heard Of – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Big Reasons to Embrace Weakness in Shopify Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baird boosts SHOP target on merchant growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shopify: A Reality Check – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shopify +1.5% on Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.15 billion. The Company’s platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and clients in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011.