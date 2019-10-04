Digi International Inc. (DGII) Reaches $13.52 After 9.00% Up Move; Technical Communications Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 69,374 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $215 MLN TO $223 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q EPS 2c-EPS 6c; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – SEES 2018 EBITDA AT AROUND 2017 LEVEL; 29/05/2018 – Panasonic Recognizes Digi-Key as E-Commerce Distributor of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – AS PER RESTRUCTURING PLAN, CO TO TRANSFER ITS EDEN PRAIRIE OPS MANUFACTURING FUNCTIONS TO EXISTING CONTRACT MANUFACTURE SUPPLIERS; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 18/05/2018 – TDK-Lambda Americas Awards Digi-Key “In Recognition of Exceptional Sales Growth – Star Performer Term T122”; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL SAYS ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON APRIL 2 UNDER WHICH CO TO ELIMINATE ABOUT 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $380.41M company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $14.74 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DGII worth $34.24 million more.

Technical Communications Corp (TCCO) investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 1 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 1 decreased and sold stakes in Technical Communications Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 53,961 shares, up from 41,074 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Technical Communications Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Technical Communications Corporation for 75 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 75 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Llc has 0% invested in the company for 32,593 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,218 shares.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, makes, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.66 million. The firm primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special activities land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 379 shares traded. Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) has declined 34.36% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Digi International Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 0.56% less from 22.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Fifth Third Bank invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,096 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 49,900 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). State Street holds 740,384 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 61,023 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). White Pine Capital Ltd has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 89,500 shares. Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 202,255 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 149,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited has 318,253 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 830 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 59,811 shares.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $380.41 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 36.34 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.