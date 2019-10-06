Digi International Inc. (DGII) Reaches $13.52 After 4.00% Up Move; Fair Isaac Corproation (FICO) Shorts Down By 3.97%

Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE:FICO) had a decrease of 3.97% in short interest. FICO’s SI was 520,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.97% from 541,500 shares previously. With 227,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE:FICO)’s short sellers to cover FICO’s short positions. The SI to Fair Isaac Corproation’s float is 1.84%. The stock increased 2.01% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $309.95. About 304,609 shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

The stock of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 69,374 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 30/05/2018 – Bourns Honors Digi-Key with e-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 13/04/2018 – TELENOR’S DIGI MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.76 TO $0.88; 21/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Convocation of the Company’s General Shareholders Meeting for 2 May 2018 for the Approval of, among Others, the 2017 Annual Report and of the 2017 Financial Statements; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – BOARD DECLARED 1ST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.9 SEN PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL SAYS ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON APRIL 2 UNDER WHICH CO TO ELIMINATE ABOUT 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digi International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGII); 16/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces the Availability of the Instructions on the 2017 Share Dividend PaymentThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $387.55 million company. It was reported on Oct, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $14.06 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DGII worth $15.50M more.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Has Your Company Mastered Advanced Analytics? This Infographic Showcases 9 Companies Around the World and their Success Stories – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arachnys and FICO Partner to Aid Financial Organizations in Managing Corporate KYC Requirements and Accelerating Compliance Processes – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Fair Isaac Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FICO) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $8.88 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 50.56 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Fair Isaac Corporation shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aspen Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.55% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Coastline Tru Communications reported 6,520 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.12% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Prudential Inc reported 30,434 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 47 shares. 2,934 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Panagora Asset Management reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,188 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 28 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Com reported 20,000 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 79 shares. Cypress Funds Lc holds 4.45% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.73% or 62,100 shares.

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.72 million for 56.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $387.55 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 36.34 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Digi International Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 0.56% less from 22.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.01% or 43,525 shares. Petrus Com Lta holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 19,088 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Brandes Investment Prtn L P owns 44,436 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership has 16,199 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,037 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 4,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 566 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 158,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Amer Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 20,848 shares. Perritt Management Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 80,152 shares.