Digi International Inc. (DGII) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 13 2.45 27.53M 0.44 29.84 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 34 2.07 230.21M 0.48 71.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Digi International Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Digi International Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Digi International Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zayo Group Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Digi International Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 205,294,556.30% 3.7% 3.3% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 680,893,226.86% 9.5% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Digi International Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digi International Inc. are 4.3 and 3.2. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Digi International Inc. shares and 94.7% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Digi International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Digi International Inc. has weaker performance than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats Digi International Inc.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.