Digi International Inc. (DGII) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Comparing side by side

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 13 2.45 27.53M 0.44 29.84 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 13.77M -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates Digi International Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 205,294,556.30% 3.7% 3.3% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 558,145,190.71% -1.9% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Digi International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. In other hand, Network-1 Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Digi International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 49.1 and has 49.1 Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digi International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.4% of Digi International Inc. shares and 13.7% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares. About 1.2% of Digi International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 17.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year Digi International Inc. was more bullish than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Digi International Inc. beats Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.