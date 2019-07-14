Digi International Inc. (DGII) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 12 1.41 N/A 0.39 30.57 Motorola Solutions Inc. 142 3.77 N/A 5.32 27.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Digi International Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc. Motorola Solutions Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Digi International Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Digi International Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Motorola Solutions Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3% Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Digi International Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

4.3 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digi International Inc. Its rival Motorola Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Digi International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Digi International Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $159.33, while its potential downside is -7.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Digi International Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 88.2% respectively. 3.2% are Digi International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -4.13% -5.66% -10.78% 1.98% -0.59% 17.24% Motorola Solutions Inc. 1.49% 1.12% 5.48% 11.98% 35.2% 26.2%

For the past year Digi International Inc. has weaker performance than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc. beats Digi International Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.