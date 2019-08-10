Digi International Inc. (DGII) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Digi International Inc. has 85.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Digi International Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Digi International Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.70% 3.30% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Digi International Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. N/A 13 29.84 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Digi International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Digi International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 64.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Digi International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Digi International Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digi International Inc. are 4.3 and 3.2. Competitively, Digi International Inc.’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digi International Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that Digi International Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Digi International Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Digi International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Digi International Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.