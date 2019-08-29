Digi International Inc. (DGII) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) Comparing side by side

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 13 1.38 N/A 0.44 29.84 Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.70 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Digi International Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.59 beta indicates that Digi International Inc. is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Aerohive Networks Inc. on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Digi International Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Aerohive Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Digi International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Digi International Inc. shares and 76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Digi International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc. has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2%

For the past year Digi International Inc. has weaker performance than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aerohive Networks Inc.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.