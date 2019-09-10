Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 122.89 N/A -2.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 114.29% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 58.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.