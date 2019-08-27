Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

As Biotechnology companies, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.06 beta. In other hand, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.