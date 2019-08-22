Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 23.01 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.