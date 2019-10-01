Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

We are comparing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.38 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 8.69M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 187,136,806.86% -92.8% -81.2% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,402,970,616.73% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility and Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 106.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 4.49 which is 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.