Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

This is a contrast between Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 248.31 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.06 shows that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.