Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3366.83
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 67.06%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 7.1% respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
