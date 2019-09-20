Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3366.83 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 67.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 7.1% respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.