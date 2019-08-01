Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.05 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.06 beta means Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 833.33% and its consensus price target is $12.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.37% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 127.64% stronger performance while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.