Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.08 N/A -1.41 0.00

Demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility & Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of -0.06 and its 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 100.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 84.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.