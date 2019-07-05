Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Since Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.65 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of -0.06 and its 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, iBio Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.6% and 8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than iBio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats iBio Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.