Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 225.06 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. On the competitive side is, Fate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.4 consensus target price and a -11.46% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.