Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
Risk & Volatility
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.06 beta. ContraFect Corporation’s 0.05 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ContraFect Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 37.6%. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
