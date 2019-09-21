Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.06 beta. ContraFect Corporation’s 0.05 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival ContraFect Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 37.6%. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.