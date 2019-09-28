Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.38 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 186,356,726.01% -92.8% -81.2% aTyr Pharma Inc. 100,897,199.65% -81.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.06 shows that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.