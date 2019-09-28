Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|3.80M
|-5.38
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|3
|0.00
|3.34M
|-13.68
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|186,356,726.01%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|100,897,199.65%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of -0.06 shows that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.3 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.