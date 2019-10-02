Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.38 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 187,136,806.86% -92.8% -81.2% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 264,416,315.05% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.06 beta indicates that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 104.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 and its Quick Ratio is has 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $12, which is potential -9.37% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.