Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of -0.06 and its 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Ascendis Pharma A/S which has a 22.3 Current Ratio and a 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $169.33, while its potential upside is 47.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 0%. 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.