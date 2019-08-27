Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

We will be comparing the differences between Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility & Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.06. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 155.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 35.1% respectively. 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.