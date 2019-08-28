Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Since Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.55 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.06. Amarin Corporation plc’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $35.75 average price target and a 137.23% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.