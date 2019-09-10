Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.06 beta. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.