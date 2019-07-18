Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Reaches $2.63 After 4.00% Up Move; CHARLOTTES WEB HLDGS CANADA COMMON (CWBHF) Shorts Up By 298.77%

CHARLOTTES WEB HLDGS INC CANADA COMMON (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had an increase of 298.77% in short interest. CWBHF’s SI was 389,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 298.77% from 97,600 shares previously. With 619,400 avg volume, 1 days are for CHARLOTTES WEB HLDGS INC CANADA COMMON (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)’s short sellers to cover CWBHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 255,301 shares traded. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 121,206 shares traded. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) has declined 37.08% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DFFN News: 03/04/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 10/05/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMA – BELIEVE CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS THROUGH JUNE 2019The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $12.35 million company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $2.74 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DFFN worth $494,080 more.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company has market cap of $660.85 million. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. It has a 151.39 P/E ratio. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web and CW name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

Analysts await Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.69 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $-0.81 actual EPS reported by Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. The company has market cap of $12.35 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme ; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM.

