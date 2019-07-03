Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Reaches $2.51 After 8.00% Up Move; Bvf Trimmed By $839,859 Its Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stake

Bvf Inc decreased Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) stake by 9.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bvf Inc sold 279,953 shares as Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP)’s stock rose 7.77%. The Bvf Inc holds 2.70M shares with $8.29 million value, down from 2.98M last quarter. Mei Pharma Inc now has $154.24 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 265,166 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has risen 23.32% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment

The stock of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 85,204 shares traded. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) has declined 37.08% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DFFN News: 03/04/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 10/05/2018 – DIFFUSION PHARMA – BELIEVE CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS TO ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS THROUGH JUNE 2019The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $11.79 million company. It was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $2.71 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DFFN worth $943,040 more.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. The company has market cap of $11.79 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme ; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM.

Analysts await Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.69 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $-0.81 actual EPS reported by Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% negative EPS growth.