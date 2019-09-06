Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Replimune Group Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 85.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 90.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.