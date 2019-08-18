Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 98.62 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk and Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.06 beta. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 2.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average target price is $13.4, while its potential upside is 199.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 55.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.