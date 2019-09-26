Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.80%
|-81.20%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.54
|1.66
|2.80
As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.
Liquidity
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Risk & Volatility
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.06. In other hand, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.