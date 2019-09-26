Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.80% -81.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.06. In other hand, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.