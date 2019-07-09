Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparison side by side

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 76.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. On the competitive side is, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8.6% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders held 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.