Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparison side by side

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-91.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74.6%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 76.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.
Liquidity
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. On the competitive side is, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8.6% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders held 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.22%
|39.38%
|80.48%
|-8.79%
|-37.08%
|127.64%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|-9.3%
|-25.48%
|-18.18%
|-41.21%
|-85.73%
|-22.52%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
