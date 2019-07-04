Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Comparison side by side

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5932.88 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.06 beta indicates that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

11.1 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Immunomedics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Immunomedics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 46.42% and its average price target is $21.86.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.37% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.